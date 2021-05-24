The Pentagon will pay almost a half-billion dollars to the American subsidiary of an Italian shipbuilding giant to construct the second ship in the Navy‘s new Constellation-class guided-missile frigates.

The Navy Program office awarded the lucrative contract to Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM). The frigate — to be named the USS Congress — will be built at the company’s shipyard in Marinette, Wis. That’s also where preparatory work is being done to begin construction on the lead ship in the class by the end of the year, the USS Constellation.

“As the second ship of the Constellation-Class Frigate Program, the USS Congress will provide a highly capable, next-generation surface combatant that our Navy and nation needs,” said program manager Navy Capt. Kevin Smith, in a statement.

In mid-January, then-Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite said the third ship in the class would be named USS Chesapeake. Like the Constellation and Congress, it will be named in honor of the first ships to be built for the Navy. The cutting-edge design is based on the Italian and French navies’ FREMM multi-mission frigates. Company officials called the design “the most technologically advanced” and said it’s already the backbone of the Italian fleet.

Navy officials say the Constellation-class frigates will be able to fight enemy ships and submarines while conducting a wide range of air and electronic warfare operations. They will improve the Navy‘s ability to fight in contested blue water operations and close-to-shore engagements.

The Navy awarded the initial $5.5 billion Constellation program to FMM in 2020, calling for a further nine other frigates. The Navy quickly sweetened the pot, awarding FFM the contract to build 10 additional vehicles as part of the program, for a total of 20.

