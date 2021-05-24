Homeland Security’s inspector general has opened an investigation into a massive no-bid contract ICE doled out to a firm that’s holding illegal immigrants in hotels, congressional Republicans revealed Monday.

The contract with Endeavors Inc., worth $87 million, is orders of magnitude larger than what the firm had handled before, and was awarded soon after a former employee at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement joined the company.

Republicans on Capitol Hill had demanded the probe — and have even launched one of their own.

Endeavors has been awarded contracts with both ICE and Health and Human Services to handle detention and release under alternatives to detention of illegal immigrants surging across the border since the start of the Biden administration.

“The decision to award a massive, no-bid contract to the nonprofit Endeavors raised many questions including how an organization with no experience working with ICE could win a non-compete contract,” said Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said the contract is another cost at the feet of the border surge under President Biden.

“This is government waste and abuse and must be addressed,” he said.

The Washington Times has reached out to Endeavors for comment.

