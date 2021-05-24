WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — Multiple peopled were found dead Monday at an Ohio home, police said.

Police responding to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. ET found gunshot victims inside and outside of a duplex residence in West Jefferson, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

None of the victims were immediately identified. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were killed, or whether any victims survived.

There was no suspect information available Monday night.

West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd told the newspaper investigators aren’t sure “at this point if it was a robbery gone bad or what it was.”

“This is a dead-end street,” he said. “It curves around to a business. There no other way in or out, so it’s not like there’s a car randomly driving down the street.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s office are assisting West Jefferson police at the scene, the newspaper reported.

