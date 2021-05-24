President Biden on Monday forcefully condemned the diversion of a private airliner to arrest a journalist foe of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and said he’s directed his team to prepare “appropriate options” to respond.

Mr. Biden said the United States condemns “in the strongest possible terms” the diversion of a Ryanair flight and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist.

“I welcome the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible, in close coordination with the European Union, other allies and partners, and international organizations,” Mr. Biden said.

The president said the “outrageous incident” and a videotaped message from Mr. Pratasevich, apparently made under duress, amounted to “shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press.”

Mr. Biden called for the release of Mr. Pratasevich, a prominent foe of Mr. Lukashenko, often referred to as Europe’s “last dictator.”

The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions on Belarus, including banning its airlines from using EU airspace and airports.

Mr. Pratasevich, whose Russian girlfriend also was reportedly detained, is known in the region as a founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Mr. Lukashenko, who has been the country’s strongman for its entire current history as an independent country.

A brief video clip of Mr. Pratasevich was shown on Belarusian state television Monday night, a day after he was removed from the Ryanair flight.

Sitting at a table with his hands folded in front of him and speaking rapidly, Mr. Pratasevich said he was in satisfactory health and said his treatment in custody was “maximally correct and according to law.”

He added that he was giving evidence to investigators about organizing mass disturbances.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary had said Belarus’s use of a bogus bomb threat to divert one of his planes and arrest Mr. Pratasevich amounted to “state-sponsored hijacking.”

Mr. Pratasevich was detained after the plane was diverted to Minsk because of the bomb threat.

No bomb was found, however, and Belarus’ official press service said Mr. Lukashenko personally ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany the Ryanair plane through the diverted landing in Minsk.

The plane had been traveling from Greece to Lithuania — both EU nations.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

