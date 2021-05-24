A package sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, contained a suspicious white powder.

The FBI and Capitol Police are investigating the envelope and determining whether the white powder is a harmful substance, numerous news outlets reported Monday night.

“I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family,” Mr. Paul tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Mr. Paul was at his home in Kentucky, but the senator has been the target of numerous threats and at least two violent attacks.

Neighbor Rene Boucher assaulted Mr. Paul in a 2017 dispute over yard waste, breaking six of the senator’s ribs and bruising his lung.

“I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” 80s pop singer Richard Marx tweeted Sunday. Other liberals and leftist have expressed similar schadenfreude.

In 2018, Mr. Paul was one of the Republican Congressmen at the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, when a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders began firing at them, though Mr. Paul was not hit.

