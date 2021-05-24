Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said Monday the diversion of a commercial airline to arrest an opposition journalist in Belarus amounted to “state-sponsored hijacking” and “state-sponsored piracy.”

Belarusian activist and journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested in Minsk after the Ryanair plane in which he was traveling was diverted to the Belarusian capital because of a bomb threat.

Yet Belarus’ official press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany the Ryanair plane through the diverted landing in Minsk.

Speaking to Ireland’s Newstalk Breakfast, Mr. O’Leary said it was a frightening ordeal for passengers and crew caught in the middle

“We’re debriefing our crew, who did a phenomenal job to get that aircraft and almost all the passengers out of Minsk after six hours,” he told the program. “It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his traveling companion … we believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well.”

“This was a case of state-sponsored hijacking,” he said.

Mr. Lukashenko‘s “violent repression of the pro-democracy opposition and independent media knows no bounds,” Rep. Michael McCaul, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.

In Washington, the Texas Republican blamed Mr. Lukashenko, asserting the Belarusian president engineered the incident.

“To force an Irish aircraft with nearly 200 innocent civilians to land in order to make that arrest is an egregious affront to democratic societies around the world,” the Texas Republican said.

“To arrest an activist for simply exposing the truth of the regime-sanctioned police brutality against anti-government protests in Belarus is abhorrent,” Mr. McCaul said.

“The Belarusian dictator and those who continue to support him cannot go unpunished,” he said. “The international community must respond decisively & speak with one voice in demanding the immediate release of Roman Protasevich.”

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney called the incident “utterly unacceptable” and wants to see a strong response from the European Union as Mr. Lukashenko, an embattled leader often referred to as Europe’s “last dictator,” continues an anti-democratic crackdown.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed punishment as the European Union discusses the matter Monday.

“The outrageous and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences,” she tweeted. “Those responsible for the #Ryanair hijacking must be sanctioned. Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately.”

• Guy Taylor contributed to this report.

