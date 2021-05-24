The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Missouri prisoner’s plea to be executed by firing squad instead of lethal injection due to a medical condition he said would cause him to experience seizures.

The court split down ideological lines 6-3, with the three Democratic appointees saying they would have heard the case of Ernest Johnson, the death row inmate who filed the appeal. Johnson needed at least four justices to have agreed to obtain a review of his case.

“Missouri is now free to execute Johnson in a manner that, at this stage of the litigation, we must assume will be akin to torture given his unique medical condition,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor in dissent. She was joined by Justice Stephen G. Breyer and Justice Elena Kagan.

Johnson argued in court papers that, owing to a brain tumor operation, he will suffer severe seizures if he’s executed by lethal injection, which uses the drug pentobarbital. He said the seizures would lead to a violation of his Eighth Amendment right to be free from “cruel and unusual punishments.”

Instead, Johnson said he would prefer to go before a firing squad.

Johnson made his request after the high court rejected another Missouri prisoner’s request in 2019 to be executed by nitrogen gas. That prisoner also claimed he had a medical condition that would make death by lethal injection painful.

In the 2019 case, the court split 5-4, holding that death by nitrogen gas did not have a “track record of successful use.” The court said a prisoner could make a plea for another form of execution if he or she can show another state uses a “well-established” method.

Johnson attempted to plead that the firing squad was “well-established” but the courts would not hear his claim.

Missouri has not put anyone to death by firing squad since 1864, and no other state has used that method since 1913. Johnson‘s case was rejected by lower courts, and on Monday the Supreme Court declined to grant review.

He has been on death row for more than two decades after killing three people at a convenience store in 1994.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.