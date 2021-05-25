Former President Donald Trump continues to reach out to friend and foe alike without the help of social media, offering blasts of direct commentary throughout the day via email. The media simply can’t escape them.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump will launch his own social media platform on July 4, and not without fanfare. The big event will be preceded by two open-air events in June plus a rally on July 3, according to the Daily Mail.

Mr. Trump likely will have a mighty audience, and a friendly one when the time comes. A majority of Republicans still back the 45th president in a spirited way, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday.

“Former President Donald Trump’s stronghold over the Republican Party remains. His refusal to concede the 2020 election and calls of widespread fraud have raised doubts about the integrity of its results among his Republican base. Consequently, 56% of Republicans believe the election was rigged or the result of illegal voting, and 53% think Donald Trump is the actual president, not Joe Biden,” the pollster said in an analysis.

Republicans also remain leery of the election process itself — a factor which remains of interest to Mr. Trump, along with his fans.

“Only 30% of Republicans feel confident that absentee or mail-in ballots were accurately counted, compared to 86% of Democrats and 55% of independents. As a result, 87% of Republicans believe it is important that the government place new limits on voting to protect elections from fraud,” the analysis said.

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of the GOP — 63% — thinks Mr. Trump should run again in 2024, an opinion shared by 8% of Democrats and 23% of independents.

The survey of 2,007 U.S. adults was conducted May 17-19.

SPEAKING OF THE SPEAKER

Lachlan Markay covers political money and influence for Axios. He now reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s campaign sent at least 50 fundraising emails between January and March promising she would “personally” match the donations when they rolled in.

“But as of the last reporting period, she hadn’t provided a dime of her own money, records show,” Mr. Markay advises.

He checked out Federal Election Commission records, by the way.

“A spokesperson for Pelosi’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests from Axios for comment about the matching offers or whether she planned to provide the promised funds,” the analyst writes.

“Those fundraising emails continued at least until last week. The last ‘personal’ match offer, per a public database of the emails, came on Wednesday — incidentally, the same day we reached out to the campaign to ask about it,” he adds.

CONSIDERING POLICE REFORM

Any meaningful, efficient police reform will come from cities, not through sweeping federal legislation, advises political scholar George Liebmann, author of “Vox Clamantis In Deserto” (A Voice Cries Out in the Wilderness), a collection of 110 op-eds themed around four presidential administrations.

“A broad reform bill from Congress may have some benefits, but inevitably big legislation will have unintended consequences. Add-ons make big packages unrecognizable and eventually prove detrimental to individual and regional liberty,” Mr. Liebmann says.

“There are grave dangers in federal control of local policing, an evil that the Framers of the Constitution, mindful of the experience of post-revolutionary France and 18th century England, sought to guard against,” he observes.

THE GOP GOVERNORS HAVE A SAY

Some timely programming of note: Fox News offers a one-hour town hall, broadcast live at 9 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday from Nashville, Tennessee. The moderator is Sean Hannity, the panelists are six Republican governors.

The esteemed cast includes Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Bill Lee of Tennessee, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Doug Ducey of Arizona and Kim Reynolds of Iowa. All of them just happen to be in Nashville for the Republican Governors Association annual meeting, by the way.

The governors will elaborate on their agendas — and also explain “why they are fighting to keep the conservative movement alive in their states,” Fox News advises in advance production notes.

Meanwhile, Fox Nation — the network’s finely tuned on-demand video platform — will offer Fox News Channel’s feisty prime-time opinion lineup the morning after the shows air, beginning Wednesday. This cast includes “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Making television’s most highly rated shows with the most passionate audiences available on Fox Nation will add incredible value for subscribers, who now can watch them anywhere and anytime they want,” comments Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation.

FOXIFIED

And one more item on Fox News — which continues to dominate the cable news realm for the 14th consecutive week. From May 17 to May 23, Fox News Channel drew an average 2.1 million prime-time viewers, according to Nielsen — followed by MSNBC with 1.5 million viewers, ESPN (1.4 million); TNT (1.3 million), HGTV (1.1 million), TBS (848,000) and CNN (829,000).

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” continues to be the ratings kingpin, both on Fox News and among the competitors, drawing 2.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 88% of U.S. adults trust family or close friends to be honest about their COVID-19 vaccination status.

⦁ 71% trust their co-workers.

⦁ 38% trust people they encounter “outside their close circle.”

⦁ 31% trust people opposed to getting the vaccine.

⦁ 25% trust people in a bar, nightclub, or outdoor event.

⦁ 24% trust people at an airport.

Source: An Axios / IPSOS poll of 1,102 U.S. adults conducted May 21-24.

