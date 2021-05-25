D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday against Amazon alleging that the online retail giant has been illegally controlling online market prices for years.

Mr. Racine told reporters during a conference call that Amazon bowed to pressure from Congress in 2019 and removed a parity policy that barred third-party vendors from selling their products on other sites at a lower price.

The Big Tech company, however, “quietly” replaced the provision with an “effectively identical substitute,” he said. The new “fair pricing” rules reportedly require third-party vendors to agree to sanctions or removal from Amazon if they sell their products for a lower price or “better terms” on a different online platform.

“As a result, Amazon is increasing its dominant stronghold on the market and illegally reducing the ability of other life-forms to compete for market share,” Mr. Racine said. “On the other hand, consumers and third-party sellers lose because they are forced to pay artificially high prices due to Amazon‘s monopoly power.”

Amazon is estimated to hold 50% to 70% of the market share of online retail sales, while the next two biggest competitors — Walmart and eBay — hold about 5%, he said.

Mr. Racine wants a judge to find that Amazon violated the District’s antitrust laws, enjoin the retailer from further anticompetitive conduct, and award damages and attorney’s fees.

The attorney general filed the 30-page lawsuit on behalf of D.C. Superior Court.

