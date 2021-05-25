Kelley Paul has had it with left-wing celebrities and activists who openly wish for violence against her husband, Sen. Rand Paul, without repercussions.

The Kentucky Republican’s wife blasted a menagerie of liberal mouthpieces on Monday after a package containing suspicious white powder was sent to the family’s home.

“I got the death threat letter and called the FBI,” Mrs. Paul tweeted. “This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1, a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence just this weekend.”

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the incident.

“For years people like @BetteMidler have cheered Rand’s horrific attack and serious injuries,” Mrs. Paul continued, a reference to a 2017 attack by neighbor Rene Boucher; six of Mr. Paul‘s ribs were broken and he suffered a bruised lung.

The Kentucky Republican also lived through the 2017 attack on lawmakers at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, in which a gunman’s rounds hit Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise in the hip.

Five others were wounded before James Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old activist from Illinois, was killed by officers who returned fire.

“The former teacher of the year @RodRobinsonRVA tweeted that Rand’s attacker was a ‘hero’ and urged Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to ‘step up,’” Mrs. Paul tweeted. “Why is he still teaching? I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their ‘empathy and compassion’ in their bios. Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the ‘experts.’ We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns.”

