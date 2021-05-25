The majority of Republicans still back the 45th president, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday.

“Former President Donald Trump’s stronghold over the Republican party remains. His refusal to concede the 2020 election and calls of widespread fraud have raised doubts about the integrity of its results among his Republican base. Consequently, 56% of Republicans believe the election was rigged or the result of illegal voting, and 53% think Donald Trump is the actual president, not Joe Biden,” the pollster said in an analysis.

Republicans also remain leery of the election process itself.

“Only 30% of Republicans feel confident that absentee or mail-in ballots were accurately counted, compared to 86% of Democrats and 55% of independents. As a result, 87% of Republicans believe it is important that the government place new limits on voting to protect elections from fraud,” the analysis said.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of the Republicans — 63% — think Mr. Trump should run again in 2024, an opinion shared by 8% of Democrats and 23% of independents.

The survey of 2,007 U.S. adults was conducted May 17-19.

