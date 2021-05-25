Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday compared COVID-19 vaccine passports to the gold star that Jewish persons were forced to wear under the Nazi regime, after having already sparked widespread condemnation over earlier comparisons to Nazis.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Ms. Greene tweeted early Tuesday. “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”

It was the latest instance of controversial comments from the Georgia Republican and may increase pressure on GOP leaders to address it.

Jeff Miller, a GOP strategist and adviser to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, called out the congresswoman.

“WTF is wrong with you? I think you need to pay a visit to the US Holocaust Museum,” tweeted Mr. Miller, a member of the museum’s council. “I’d be happy to arrange. Then maybe going forward you wouldn’t make anymore disgusting, ignorant and offensive tweets. If I’m wrong and you’re not ignorant about Holocaust … then you are disgusting.”

Ms. Greene wasn’t chastened and doubled down, using her Twitter account to spar with reporters and accuse them of being state media.

“If you care about people NOT being discriminated against or being treated unequally then you would use your platform to be against vaccine passports,” she wrote. “Instead you are all in for this sick Socialism just like good little state run media.”

Federal and state governments haven’t issued vaccine mandates, and the White House says it will let the private sector determine whether it wants to develop vaccine passports that let people show if they’re vaccinated.

A New York version is used at the New York Yankees’ games, for instance, to allow admission and determine where fans will sit.

The main use of vaccine mandates is on college campuses, with dozens of institutions requiring the shots ahead of the fall semester.

Ms. Greene tried to explain her earlier tweet, saying she was comparing the passports to societal sorting and not the Holocaust itself.

Republicans elsewhere tried to avert their eyes.

“It’s embarrassing as a Georgian, it’s embarrassing as an American, it’s embarrassing as a Republican, to hear somebody try to spew that type of misinformation and just hatred,” Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told CNN.

He said this is an inflection point for the GOP, which appears to be chasing “sugar highs.”

“This is the time for folks to stand up and say the right thing, say the honest thing and truly put leadership on display,” Mr. Duncan said.

