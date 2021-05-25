President Biden wants to spend in excess of $1 trillion to combat climate change, but more than one-third of Americans are unwilling to chip in a single buck.

A poll of 1,200 registered voters released Tuesday by the Competitive Enterprise Institute found that 35% were unwilling to spend any of their own money to reduce the impact of climate change, with another 15% saying they would only go as high as $10 per month.

Another 6% said they would be willing to spend between $11 and $20 per month. At the other end of the spectrum were those who said they would part with between $901 and $1,000 per month on climate — they numbered 1%.

The results of the survey by CRC Research are consistent with previous polls showing that by and large, Americans are climate tightwads.

The 2019 AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs survey that found 57% were willing to spend an additional $1 per month on climate change, but only 28% would pay $10.

“This poll shows once again that Americans are unwilling to pay for the left’s anti-energy policies,” said CEI Center for Energy and Environment director Myron Ebell in a statement. “The more people learn about the Biden-Harris Blackout Agenda, the less support there will be for spending trillions of taxpayer dollars for no measurable benefits.”

The penny-pinching on global warming came even though 67% of respondents said they were very concerned or somewhat concerned about climate change.

That said, 53% said climate was not a factor in their 2020 election vote, while only 6% said it was the top issue.

A majority in the poll — 55% — approved of Mr. Biden’s job performance, while voters were split on the direction of the country: 50% said the nation was headed in the right direction and 48% said it was off track.

Mr. Biden unveiled during the 2020 campaign a $1.7 trillion climate plan, following up after taking office with a series of initiatives, including a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would funnel $174 billion to electric vehicles, $100 billion to phase out fossil fuels, and $10 billion for a Civilian Climate Corps.

His plan calls for achieving a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, and net-zero emissions throughout the economy by 2050.

CEI president and CEO Kent Lassman warned that Americans may be unwilling to make the economic sacrifices necessary to achieve such ambitious goals.

“When Americans unexpectedly pay more for gas and utilities because of events like electric grid failures and attacks on our pipelines and with the summer driving season ready to start next week, it is little wonder few voters clamor for costly new regulations. There is a lesson here if politicians are willing to listen,” said Mr. Lassman. “Americans recognize that the moment demands policies that lower regulatory barriers to foster economic resilience and to allow the space for an enduring recovery.”

