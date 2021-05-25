A growing number of states say they’ll use federal funds to offer “back to work bonuses” for employees who return to the workforce and hold a job, putting into practice an idea congressional Republicans have been pushing since the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte plans to use some of the state’s federal funding for $1,200 bonuses for people who go back to work. He was the first governor to announce his state will be ending a $300-per-week federal boost to unemployment checks that was extended in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package.

Arizona, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and Connecticut are among the states that have announced similar programs in recent weeks.

All of those states, save Connecticut, are led by Republican governors who also have announced that their states will soon end the $300-per-week federal boost to regular state unemployment checks, saying the supercharged benefits are discouraging people from seeking work amid reported labor shortages in some industries.

“I think it’s, in one sense, a worthwhile experiment,” Brian Marks, who teaches economics at the University of New Haven, said of the return-to-work incentives. “However, one has to take into account, and one will have to do the analysis, that some people will be hesitant to go back to work because of health concerns or the absence of child care, let’s say.”

The White House has argued that health concerns and a lack of access to child care are among key factors in what could be holding people back from returning to the workforce as the economy starts to open up.

Asked about the new bonus programs, a White House official said there’s no “one size fits all” solution when it comes to recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The American Rescue Plan provided states with flexible funds that allow them to experiment with ways to get their economies going again, and the announcement from Connecticut and other states … reflects that,” the official said. “Americans want to get back to work, and, as the president announced recently, we need to be doing everything we can to connect Americans with good paying jobs — and address barriers like a lack of childcare — as the economy re-opens.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and other House Republicans this month had encouraged states to eye back to work bonuses, which the GOP has been floating since last year.

“We encourage you to review these new state initiatives and ideas, including the back-to-work bonus strategy, which benefits both workers and employers and can serve as an effective use of the expanded money that each state received,” they said in a letter to governors.

Idaho had announced its own bonus program last year. State officials credited the initiative, in part, for the state’s low unemployment rate compared to many other areas around the country.

Idaho’s unemployment rate in April was 3.1% — well below the national 6.1% rate.

Alex Adams, the budget and regulatory chief for Idaho Gov. Brad Little, said the state paid out more than 27,000 bonuses collectively totaling $36 million, which came from the state’s share of funding from a coronavirus relief package Congress passed in March 2020.

“We saw it as a conservative principle of pay people [to] work, not pay them to not work,” Mr. Adams said at a congressional hearing earlier this year. “We averted a crisis [in] our unemployment insurance trust fund and [we’re] one of the few states that actually grew our trust fund during the pandemic.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.