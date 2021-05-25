President Trump is hailing the audit of a New Hampshire state legislative election, in which an earlier recount found a massive counting error, as vindication of his claims that the 2020 vote could have been rigged.

“New Hampshire’s Election Audit has revealed that large-scale voting machines appear to count NON-EXISTING VOTES. State and local communities are seeking confirmation. It’s probably true, but we’ll soon know,” Mr. Trump said Monday in a statement.

The audit of voting machines in Windham, a suburban community about 35 miles north of Boston, found as many as 60% of ballots with machine-made or handmade folds were misread by optical scanning machines, according to a report in The New Hampshire Union Leader.

The audit seeks to explain how a hand recount of the results revealed an undercount of about 300 votes for four Republican candidates and an extra 99 votes given to a Democratic candidate.

The discrepancy did not alter the outcome in which the four Republicans, who were the top four finishers in the race, won seats in the state legislature.

Early speculation about the cause of the miscount focused on AccuVote optical scanning machines misreading folded ballots. The audit is not yet complete.

Mr. Trump, who is championing audits of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona and Georgia, said the problems in Windham support his unsubstantiated claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election.

“Why aren’t Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans doing anything about what went on in the 2020 Election? How can the Democrats be allowed to get away with this? It will go down as the Crime of the Century! Other States like Arizona, Georgia (where a Judge just granted a motion to unseal and inspect ballots from the 2020 Election), Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more to follow,” Mr. Trump said.

The audits in Arizona’s Maricopa County and Georgia’s Fulton County have been widely criticized as perpetuating what Mr. Trump‘s foes call the “big lie” that the election was stolen.

Mr. Trump‘s diehard supporters say the audits are necessary to address doubts about the integrity of the election.

President Biden captured Georgia for the Democrats in an election for the first time since 1992. He is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.

Maricopa and Fulton counties, which are the most populous counties in their states, played leading roles in delivering the victory to Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes, or less than 1% of the 4.9 million ballots cast. He won Arizona by 10,457 votes, or less than 1% of the 3.3 million ballots cast.

Mr. Trump would have lost the 2020 election even if he held on to Georgia and Arizona, which have a combined 27 votes in the Electoral College.

Mr. Biden won the Electoral College with 306 votes. It takes 270 to win the White House.

