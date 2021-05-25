The U.S. will hit a new milestone in the COVID-19 fight Tuesday, with half of all adults on course to be fully vaccinated.

A White House official said the share of adults who have completed their vaccine course will tick above 50% at some point in the day.

Technically, a person isn’t considered fully vaccinated until 14 days after receiving the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson or the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna versions.

Persons who finished their vaccine course over the past two weeks — or will do so on Tuesday — will reach that status in due time, however, so the administration is touting the news.

Roughly 40% of the entire U.S. population has completed the vaccination protocol, according to federal data.

The nation is rolling out Pfizer’s shots to minors as young as 12 and Moderna says its vaccine could be available to adolescents by June because of positive trial results.

President Biden wants to see at least 70% of all adults get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, the date he circled at the entry point to normalcy. So far 61.5% of U.S. adults have received an initial dose, and most people return for their second shot.

The rollout is having an impact. The daily average of coronavirus cases recently dropped below 25,000 for the first time since June, with hospitalizations and deaths steadily declining alongside reported infections.

Former President Trump on Tuesday claimed credit for the improvement after his administration championed multiple vaccine candidates and supported manufacturing of the shots alongside the testing and regulatory processes.

“New United States COVID cases, because of the record-breaking development of the vaccine and its early purchase and distribution by the Trump administration, [have] hit [their] lowest level in more than one year, and falling fast,” Mr. Trump, who is banned from Twitter, said in a formal statement. “I want to thank all within the Trump administration who pushed so hard for a vaccine and got it done in less than nine months when everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years, and probably not happen.”

