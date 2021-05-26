President Biden announced his intention on Wednesday to nominate union lawyer Gwynne Wilcox to fill an open Democratic seat on the National Labor Relations Board, as Democrats move to regain control of the five-seat panel.

Ms. Wilcox, a senior partner at the New York City law firm of Levy Ratner, also serves as associate general counsel of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest health care union in the U.S.

If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the only Black member of the NLRB, an independent federal agency that enforces labor laws.

Republicans will maintain the 3-2 majority on the panel until August, when the term of GOP member William Emanuel expires. Mr. Biden is expected to nominate another Democrat, to install a Democratic majority.

