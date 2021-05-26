President Biden’s pick to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday sidestepped questions about whether he would turn over records related to allegations that Mr. Biden‘s son Hunter lied on a background check to buy a gun.

David Chipman, who has been nominated to lead the federal agency, said he would try to get records requested by Republican senators, but cautioned that he would have to abide by ATF and Justice privacy policies.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, pressed Mr. Chipman on what more he would need to know to produce the documents.

“This matter has been all over the news. What else do you need to learn before you make a decision to do what I’ve asked you to do?” Mr. Grassley asked.

Mr. Chipman said he didn’t have enough information to know what records he could turn over, if any.

“I am familiar with what I’ve seen in the news, but I think if I am confirmed as ATF director, it will be my responsibility to respond based on the facts, and I’m sure there will be more facts available to me if I’m confirmed,” Mr. Chipman responded.

Republicans have pushed the ATF for the younger Mr. Biden’s gun application records after a March report in Politico raised questions about whether he provided false answers. Politico reported that the Secret Service intervened when Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend, Hallie Biden, who was also his former sister-in-law, threw a gun in a public trash can in Delaware in 2018.

When local police began investigating the incident, Secret Service agents showed up to the store where he bought the firearm and took the paperwork associated with the sale, Politico said. The owner of the shop at first refused to turn over the documents but eventually gave the records to the ATF, according to the report.

The paperwork shows that Hunter Biden marked “no” in response to a question on whether he’s an “unlawful user of, or addicted” to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden’s history of drug abuse issues has been long documented. He has openly discussed his past in a recent book.

That has led some Republicans to accuse him of lying on the form, which would be a federal felony.

Mr. Chipman refused to give a firm answer when pressed Wednesday by Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, on whether he would pursue criminal charges against Hunter Biden if he did lie on his firearms application.

“If [I become] ATF director, I will ensure that all violations of law are investigated and referred [for prosecution],” Mr. Chipman said. “I’m not sure that it has not been investigated.”

Mr. Cotton said the American people must know if Hunter Biden is getting special treatment from the ATF.

“If there is not an answer for the American people and public, it severely undermines our confidence in gun laws as well as the ATF and Department of Justice,” he said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, sent a letter to acting ATF head Regina Lombardo asking for records related to Hunter Biden.

Mr. Grassley said Wednesday the ATF denied their request, citing the Freedom of Information Act. At the hearing, Mr. Grassley ripped the ATF’s response, noting that Congress is not subject to FOIA and described the agency’s decision as “incompetent.”

