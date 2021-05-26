A defiant Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday said Belarus’ “ill-wishers” are trying to strangle his country through a hybrid form of war after the European Union and the U.S. condemned the arrest of an opposition journalist who was aboard a plane that was diverted from Lithuania to Minsk.

Mr. Lukashenko, addressing lawmakers and dignitaries, spoke after European counties decided to avoid Belarusian airspace and considered sanctions because of the incident.

“As we have expected, our ill-wishers from the outside and from within have changed their methods of attacking the state. They have crossed many red lines, have crossed the boundaries of common sense and human morals. This is not just the information war, this is a modern hybrid war,” Mr. Lukashenko said, according to the state-owned Belarusian Telegraph Agency, or BelTA.

Mr. Lukashenko, whose claims to the presidency have sparked protests since 2020, said a bomb threat from Switzerland forced the diversion to his capital — an explanation that is drawing guffaws in the West, where leaders condemned the incident as a thinly veiled attempt to detain journalist Roman Protasevich.

Mr. Protasevich’s Telegram channel Nexta vocally denounces Mr. Lukashenko’s claim to power. The journalist was forced to give a video address claiming he was being treated well in detention.

The Belarusian regime initially suggested the bomb threat came from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, though Mr. Lukashenko argued that the point is the flight made a split-second decision to come to his country to avoid disaster.

“We had 123 passengers from various countries and six crew members in danger. The Belarusian nuclear power plant is located close to the flight route. The plane made a U-turn near this area. What if something went wrong? Do we need another Chernobyl here?” said Mr. Lukashenko, who often is referred to as Europe’s last dictator.

Belarus on Tuesday released a transcript of the call to Ryanair in which pilots repeatedly questioned the request to land in Minsk but ultimately agreed.

