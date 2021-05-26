Former Sen. John W. Warner III, a titan of Virginia politics who served five terms, died Tuesday evening in Alexandria.

He was 94.

A veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Mr. Warner served in the Senate from 1979 to 2009 after a brief period as Navy secretary. He rose to chairman of the Senate Armed Forces Committee.

He died of heart failure at home, with his wife, Jeanne, and daughter, Virginia, by his side, according to several media reports.

Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat, paid tribute to the former senator.

“I am stunned at the loss of John Warner. Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend,” he said. “John and I once talked about how the Senate of today was more partisan and less relationship-based than during his years of service. But at the end of our conversation, he told me: ‘But Tim, it’s not in the water supply or sick building syndrome. It’s in the character and priorities of the people who walk into the building every day. So you have a chance to walk into the Capitol and make it better each day.’”

Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat who succeeded Mr. Warner in the Senate and is no relation, called the former senator “a consummate statesman and a public servant who always put Virginia before politics.”

“John Warner and I ran against each other back in 1996. I’ve often said since that the right Warner won that race. And one way that I know that is that even though we came from different political parties — even though we ran spirited, albeit respectful, campaigns that year — as soon as the election was called, it was over,” Mr. Warner said. “And even though John Warner was already a towering institution in Virginia politics, and I was just some young upstart, he allowed me to become his friend.”

