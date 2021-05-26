After a year when the Marine Corps Marathon became a virtual race instead of a mass gathering of runners on the streets of the District, the tradition, spectacle and excitement return as a live, in-person event on Oct. 29.

The live race was canceled for the first time in its 46-year history in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Officials with the race said they have faced other challenges in the past and always managed to persevere by repeating the Marine mantra to “adapt and overcome.”

“This year will be no different. The MCM’s mission is to highlight the high standards and organizational excellence of the United States Marine Corps,” marathon head Rick Nealis said. “We are excited to showcase that as we plan to safely gather and celebrate the 46th (Marine Corps Marathon) in person.”

In addition to the marathon on Oct. 29, ambitious runners may also pursue the trifecta by also completing their 10-kilometer and 50-kilometer runs through a combination of virtual or live races.

The Boston Marathon, the most celebrated road race in the country, also was a virtual event in 2020 after the city’s mayor ordered it shut down due to the pandemic. Tom Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association which operates the marathon, said their top priority last year was “safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators and fans.”

New York City was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 and it resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon. Like Washington and Boston, it will be back this year. Organizers in New York will host a smaller crowd, about 33,000 runners, on Nov. 7, 2021, for its 50th anniversary.

“This will be an unprecedented and historic year for the TCS New York City Marathon as one of the most iconic New York sporting events makes its return,” said race director Ted Metellus. “This year’s marathon will showcase our great city’s strength, inspiration and determination.”

Runners currently registered for Marine Corps Marathon’s now-closed virtual event or those who opted against participating in the 2020 marathon will have the first opportunity to shift to the live version in October. Organizers said they will be sending out instructions to the email addresses that were provided by participants during the registration.

Virginia plans to ease distancing and capacity restrictions on Saturday.

Marine Corps Marathon officials will be taking coronavirus-related preventative measures and implementing safety guidelines in accordance with local jurisdictions.

The size of the field will be reduced and runners will be divided into scaled, social-distanced start times beginning at 7 a.m. on race day. Organizers said they will continue to review event operations and protocols “in conjunction with Marine Corps leadership, local government and public health officials.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.