MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell received the cold shoulder this week from the Republican Governors Association.

The famous entrepreneur, who has been outspoken in his defense of President Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, briefly stepped foot into the group’s spring conference in Nashville when he was shown the door.

Mr. Lindell relayed his brusque encounter to Politico, which was confirmed by an RGA official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“These events are for RGA members,” the official said. “Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member.”

Mr. Lindell — an attendee at the winter 2020 RGA meeting — told Politico that he had literally picked up his credentials for the three-day event at the JW Marriott Hotel when an event coordinator told him he was not welcome.

The businessman has kept up a campaign questioning the integrity of the November vote. Dominion Voting Systems responded to his criticism with a $1.3 billion defamation suit in February.

