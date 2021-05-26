The Smithsonian Institution announced Wednesday that all 19 of its museums will reopen by the end of August.

Seven museums, the National Zoo, and the Smithsonian Gardens already have restarted operations.

The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum will reopen on June 10, followed by the National Museum of Natural History on June 18 and the National Museum of the American Indian in New York on June 23.

On July 16, operations will resume at the National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of Asian Art Freer Gallery. The National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Building will reopen July 30.

The Anacostia Community Museum will reopen on Aug. 6, the Hirshorn Museum on Aug. 20 and the National Postal Museum on Aug. 27.

Visitors will be required to sign up for a free timed-entry pass at most locations, many of which will have reduced hours.

