The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Obama administration Pentagon policy chief Christine Wormuth to be secretary of the Army, a day after they confirmed then unconfirmed her for the same job.

Her position as the first female Army Secretary seemed to be a lock Wednesday evening when Sen. Maria Cantwell, Washington state Democrat, received unanimous consent on the Senate floor for its approval. But about two hours later, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked that it be reversed, effectively quashing the confirmation.

It wasn’t immediately why Mr. Schumer asked for the unusual legislative takeback. On Thursday he announced on his Twitter page only that Ms. Wormuth had been confirmed.

She was considered a shoo-in for the post and sailed through her May 13 confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Ms. Wormuth said she would be an advocate for the Army and ensure the service wouldn’t be gutted to fund any other services. She also backed the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, saying the U.S. military had completed its mission there.

Ms. Wormuth, 52, was part of the incoming Biden administration’s Pentagon transition team and had previously been with the International Security and Defense Policy Center at RAND.

