Facebook has removed its ban on posts about COVID-19’s origin as being man-made or manufactured, which the company previously said was a “debunked claim.”

The social network began deleting claims about COVID-19’s origins as man-made in February 2021 but decided to change its policy on Wednesday.

“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps,” Facebook said on its blog. “We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

While Facebook did not answer which investigations prompted the company to change its ban, its reversal came amid President Biden calling for the intelligence community to dig into the origins of the coronavirus and produce a report in three months.

Facebook’s attention to Mr. Biden’s inquiries surrounding COVID-19 stand in contrast to its approach to former President Donald Trump, who remains banned from Facebook platforms.

As the coronavirus pandemic raged, Mr. Trump and his administration’s consideration of theories suggesting the virus leaked from a lab became a political controversy.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump celebrated renewed interest in getting answers about COVID-19’s origin.

“Now everybody is agreeing that I was right when I very early on called Wuhan as the source of COVID-19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying ‘He was right.’ Thank you!”

