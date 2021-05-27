The co-founder of Black Lives Matter who’s become a lightning rod over her lavish lifestyle has resigned.

Patrisse Cullors, 37, is leaving the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation effective Friday, after nearly six years leading the group.

“I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” she said. “It feels like the time is right.”

According to the New York Post, she will focus on a book and TV deal.

According to property records revealed last month, Ms. Cullors purchased four high-end homes for $3.2 million, and she reportedly has other wealth too.

But she dismissed the reporting as “right wing” and said that her departure was unrelated.

“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” she said.

