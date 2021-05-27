The push to sever all ties between the U.S. armed forces and the Confederacy has reached new heights, with critics this week demanding that military facilities across the nation rename streets and dorms, take down plaques, and make other necessary changes to erase the Confederate legacy from the modern military.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on Wednesday released a list of what it says are 64 Confederate-linked names and symbols at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the Virginia Military Institute and The Citadel military academy in South Carolina.

The SPLC’s latest list comes as a Pentagon panel reviews military facilities, vehicles, ships, and other items named after prominent Confederate generals. The effort — which former President Trump vehemently opposed — began as a look at 10 Army bases that bear the name of famous Confederate officers such as Robert E. Lee. But the review process has expanded significantly amid outside pressure from the SPLC and other groups.

“Symbols of white supremacy should never have been associated with the military because they glorify a system of racial oppression and exclusion,” SPLC Chief of Staff Lecia Brooks said in a statement Wednesday. “The presence of these dehumanizing and oppressive displays and symbols is directly linked to white supremacist activity in the military. … Until a more inclusive military is established, this country cannot honestly work towards a more equitable American landscape.”

Army installations such as Fort Bragg and Fort Hood have been among the most prominent targets in the renaming push, but the SPLC’s latest list targets much more obscure sites.

For example, Law Barracks at The Citadel — named after Confederate Gen. Evander M. Law — must be renamed, critics say, as should Maury Hall at the Naval Academy, Lee Road at West Point, and the Francis H. Smith Administration Building at the Virginia Military Institute.

Maury Hall is named after Cdr. Matthew Fontaine Maury, who resigned from the U.S. Navy to sail for the Confederacy. The Pentagon’s review panel already is considering renaming the USNS Maury, an oceanographic survey ship named in his memory.

Defense Department officials earlier this month confirmed that the commission — formally known as the The Commission on the Naming of Items of the Department of Defense that Commemorates the Confederate States of America or Any Person Who Served Voluntarily with the Confederate States of America — has moved far beyond the 10 Army bases within its initial scope.

“We have to look at when and where the installation or asset was named and then what was the purpose behind the naming,” commission chair retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard told reporters last week.

• Mike Glenn contributed to this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.