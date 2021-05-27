Republican lawmakers on Thursday unveiled their infrastructure counteroffer to President Biden, aiming to spend more than $920 billion on fixing the nation’s roads and bridges.

“We continue to negotiate in good faith,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the West Virginia Republican who has taken the lead in negotiations with the White House on the topic. “We’re trying to get to that common goal of reaching a bipartisan infrastructure agreement.”

Republicans are proposing that $506 billion of their nearly $1 trillion offer go to “roads, bridges” and other major transportation projects. Of that figure, $4 billion is earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure — a concession to Mr. Biden’s ambitions to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035.

Apart from major transportation systems, the GOP plan calls for spending $98 billion on public transit, $72 billion on shoring up the nation’s water infrastructure and $65 billion to expand broadband internet access.

The counteroffer comes after Mr. Biden lowered the price tag of his initial proposal from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion. Most of the spending proposed by the White House would be new revenue generated from tax hikes on corporations and income.

Republicans, who say tax increases are a “red line” for the negotiations, want to fund the program by relying, in part, on unspent funds already allocated for coronavirus relief.

“We’re not raising taxes,” said Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, one of the GOP negotiators. “There is a tremendous amount of money that was approved in previous [coronavirus relief] bills … trillions of dollars and many hundreds of billions have not even been spent yet.”

The $928 billion offer is the latest in a series of back and forths between the White House and Senate Republicans.

Last month in response to Mr. Biden’s initial $2.25 trillion package, GOP lawmakers floated a $568 billion “fiscally responsible” infrastructure proposal.

Since then, Republicans have upped their spending threshold and compromised on some of Mr. Biden’s green energy goals, specifically adding money for electric vehicle charging stations.

Even though negotiations are ongoing, little progress has been made. Both sides are divided over not only how to pay for any new spending but also on the meaning of infrastructure.

Mr. Biden’s proposal, even trimmed down to $1.7 trillion, focuses heavily on what Democrats call “human infrastructure,” such as job retraining for felons and more public housing.

Republicans, meanwhile, argue that infrastructure is exclusive to the nation’s transportation systems and any proposal desiring bipartisan support will have to recognize that fact.

“This is a real offer, what we are bringing forth today,” said Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican. “This is what people … think of as infrastructure, roads with potholes that need to be fixed, waterways and airports and ports. … We think of bridges that are aging and what we can do to fix those.”

Complicating matters is that some of Mr. Biden’s fellow Democrats are pushing for an end to the talks. Democrats, in particular, want to move forward along strictly partisan lines using the budget reconciliation process, which allows spending bills to pass via a simple majority of 51 votes in the Senate.

