President Biden can’t stop ad-libbing the Declaration of Independence.

The man who once told voters on the campaign trail, “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created … by the — you know — you know the thing,” had a similar moment Friday at Langley Air Force Base.

Mr. Biden flippantly cut off rights declared by the Founding Fathers with the statement: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty, etc.”

Footage from the Hampton, Virginia, event quickly spread on social media.

The Republican Party’s “GOP War Room” YouTube channel, for instance, added it.

“Oh, how fitting,” replied one viewer. “He forgot the pursuit of happiness part, because they’re trying so hard to take that away from everyone.”

“He‘s had a lifetime to learn it but he can’t because he obviously doesn’t believe in it,” added another.

The text of the 1776 document reads: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

The White House’s official YouTube channel prohibited individuals from commenting on the speech.

