The “QAnon Shaman” apparently is one of many.

A Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core survey released this week found that 15% of Americans are QAnon believers.

That includes 23% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 8% of Democrats, who agree that “the government, media and financial world in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficking operation.”

The poll found that 28% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree that “a storm is coming soon that will sweep away the elites in power and restore the rightful leaders” and 28% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree that the nation has gotten so far off track that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”

The QAnon phenomenon was considered a fringe movement but gained new prominence during the term of former President Trump.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was open about her support of QAnon before she was elected to Congress last year. The Georgia Republican has since said she has changed her mind.

Mr. Trump, according to QAnon lore, was recruited to wage a war against child-eating Satanists in Washington and Hollywood.

QAnon disciples, including Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” took a prominent role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Mr. Chansley wore face paint, no shirt, and a furry hat with horns.

An attorney representing Mr. Chansley has said Mr. Trump duped him into believing the 2020 election was stolen, and told Talking Points Memo this month his client was mentally challenged.

But, attorney Albert Watkins told the website, “they’re our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they’re part of our country,” he said. “These aren’t bad people, they don’t have prior criminal history. [Expletive], they were subjected to four-plus years of … propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since [expletive] Hitler.”

