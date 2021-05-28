LAS VEGAS — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and her husband are divorcing, the second-term Nevada Democrat announced Friday, calling it a “difficult but mutual decision.”

Lee said she and her husband, Dan, will continue to co-parent their two children.

“Dan and I have raised them together for the past 21 years and we have the utmost respect for one another,” Lee said.

Lee‘s 3rd Congressional District spans from the California border through Henderson and Boulder City to the Arizona border,

It is the state’s most competitive and is considered a swing district, but its boundaries may shift when the Legislature redraws state and congressional districts based on the once-in-a-decade U.S. Census.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.