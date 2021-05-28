MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A West Virginia state trooper was shot and a suspect was found dead after a standoff Friday, police said.

State police and members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a suspect in a murder case, state police Capt. Shallon R. Oglesby said in an email.

The trooper, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was shot while inside a Martinsburg residence and was taken for medical evaluation, Oglesby said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, Oglesby said. Officers entered the residence after an exchange of gunfire and found the suspect deceased.

Neither the suspect nor the trooper was identified.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.