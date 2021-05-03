Two men were killed and a woman was wounded early Monday in a shooting at a strip mall in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting report around 1 a.m. and found one man in a vehicle, the other man down in the parking lot and the female victim in her vehicle, a police statement said.
Paramedics pronounced the men dead and took the woman to a hospital in stable condition.
The shooting was under investigation by homicide detectives.
Names of the victims were not immediately released.
