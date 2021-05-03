BOSTON (AP) - Two women were stabbed to death in Boston over the weekend and a man is under arrest in connection with the killings, police say.

Officers responding to an address in the city’s Dorchester section just after noon Sunday found the victims suffering from stab wounds inside an apartment.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

Two children in the home were not injured but were taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Marcus Chavis, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned on charges including murder, police said. It could not immediately be determined if he had an attorney who could respond to the allegations.

No other details were available.

There have been 12 homicides in Boston this year, police said.

