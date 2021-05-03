President Biden on Monday predicted a battle royal over taxes ahead of 2025, when major provisions of the 2017 Republican tax law are scheduled to expire.

Mr. Biden pointed out that his $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan” extends a bolstered child tax credit through 2025 — though many Democrats are pushing for a permanent extension.

“What’s going to happen in 2025, as the press knows, is the tax cuts of the last president expire,” the president said. “And then we’re going to compete as to what tax credits there are.”

“I think it’s about time we start giving tax breaks and tax credits to working-class families and middle-class families instead of just the very wealthy,” he said.

Mr. Biden was speaking at Tidewater Community College in Portsmouth, Va., to tout his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package and $1.8 trillion “families” plan.

The $1.8 trillion spending package includes money to provide two free years of community college for all Americans, among other provisions.

Mr. Biden touted his proposal to increase the top individual income tax rate from 37% to 39.6%, among other changes, in order to finance the new spending.

The president also wants to increase corporate taxes by some $2.5 trillion, including increasing the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, in order to fund his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.

Congressional Republicans have indicated they’ll broadly oppose any attempt to roll back parts of the 2017 tax law, which lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% and slashed individual rates across the board.

The GOP says tax hikes could quash business confidence and hamstring the economy as the U.S. emerges from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the individual tax cuts in the 2017 law are scheduled to expire after 2025 because of budget concerns and lawmakers will have to figure out exactly who to spare from the tax hikes, and how.

Extending the bolstered child credit through 2025 could give congressional Democrats leverage in that forthcoming debate.

As vice president, Mr. Biden had helped negotiate a deal to avoid the worst of a “fiscal cliff” of scheduled tax hikes and spending cuts that were due to kick in on Jan. 1, 2013.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.