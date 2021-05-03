President Biden’s new commission exploring a Supreme Court makeover has given progressive activists and liberal lawmakers a rare opportunity: A chance to act on the political left’s longtime goal of curtailing lifetime appointments of justices.

Term limits or mandatory retirement ages for judges would represent a path of less resistance for those who want to reshape the conservative-leaning nature of the nation’s highest court, especially when compared to more radical proposals like packing the court with more justices to restore a Democratic-appointed majority.

Advocates for term-limiting justices said the change is needed because the length of tenure on the court has nearly doubled in 50 years, from an average of 16 years in 1970 to 28 years today, according to an analysis by the left-leaning advocacy group Fix the Court.

“Three decades is too long a time for anyone in a democracy to have as much power as a Supreme Court justice has,” said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court.

Term limits or age rules would not necessarily provide an immediate benefit to Democrats, as many of the most recent appointees are relatively young.

Former President Trump’s three appointees to the nine-member court range from an age of 49, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, to Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, 53, to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, 56.

The Constitution has been interpreted as giving judges lifetime appointments. Article III reads, “The judges, both of the supreme and inferior courts, shall hold their offices during good behavior.” Typically, impeachment has been used to forcibly remove a judge from service.

Liberals have put forward several plans for term limits. Some of the proposals wouldn’t take away lifetime appointments but rotate the court on which the justice sits from the high court to lower courts.

One plan calls for a constitutional amendment that would end life tenure after 18 years. The justices could remain part of the federal judiciary for life but they would serve on lower courts with the permission of the chief justice.

Another proposal would have the president nominate a justice to the court in every odd-numbered year. The new appointee would only begin serving when there is retirement.

Supporters of rotating justices say it will help lower the stakes during confirmation battles.

“Justices would no longer game their retirements and hold onto their seats past their primes and until a like-minded president sits in the Oval Office,” said Mr. Roth.

He supports legislation that would change tenure by creating “senior status” for Supreme Court justices, where after 18 years of service, they would be allowed to serve elsewhere in the judiciary for life.

“Senior status for lower court judges was created by Congress, so Congress could create a kind of senior status for future high court justices,” Mr. Roth said.

Conservatives worry that rotating justices could end up making the confirmation process more politically polarizing than it already is.

“It could potentially turn the temperature up rather than make things less political,” said Curt Levey, president of the conservative-leaning Committee for Justice. “We already have enough fights over the Supreme Court.”

Also, if a president was able to appoint a new justice every other year, that could potentially lead to a two-term president appointing four of the nine sitting justices.

“I think that is a little disturbing for some people,” he said.

Still, debating term limits between the two parties is less partisan than packing the court.

“It’s a compromise,” said Mr. Levey. “I think it will make even progressives feel better — things are being done.”

Term limits for justices have been a subject of debate for years, especially amid questions about the mental capacity of justices as they get older and appear to be not as sharp as they once were.

The late Justice John Paul Stevens expressed concerns in 2011 after his retirement that maybe he wasn’t articulating his position as well as he had in the past.

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the late Justice William Rehnquist both missed arguments during the last year of their lives due to health issues, though neither faced questions about their mental capacity.

“If you’re senile at 80, there’s nothing forcing you to get off the court,” Mr. Levey said. “That, to me, is the bigger concern.”

