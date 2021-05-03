The Environmental Protection Agency is set to issue wide-reaching regulations on Monday to curb the use and production of greenhouse gases from the refrigeration and air conditioning industries.

The new regulations will target the production and importation of hydrofluorocarbons — commonly known as HFCs. The chemical compound was first developed in the 1980s to replace more harmful greenhouse gasses that depleted the earth’s ozone layer.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan will propose that U.S. will curb HFCs emissions 85% by 2035.

“With this proposal, EPA is taking another significant step under President Biden’s ambitious agenda to address the climate crisis,” Mr. Regan said. “The phasedown of HFCs is also widely supported by the business community, as it will help promote American leadership in innovation and manufacturing of new climate-safe products. Put simply, this action is good for our planet and our economy.”

The new regulation codifies bipartisan law passed by Congress last year to curb HFC emissions 85% over the next 15 years.

