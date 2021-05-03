Former President Donald Trump is turning his critics’ words against them.

“The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” Mr. Trump said in a one-sentence statement.

Mr. Trump‘s critics, including a small group of Republicans, have called his insistence that the election was rigged “The Big Lie.”

Many of his followers, however, have embraced his claims of massive voter fraud.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month found 60% of Republicans believe Mr. Trump‘s allegations.

