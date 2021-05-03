Facebook’s Oversight Board said Monday it would decide this week whether to reverse or maintain the company’s ban against former President Donald Trump.

The board, which has responsibility for content enforcement and governance on Facebook’s platforms, said on Twitter it would make its decision public on Wednesday morning near 9 a.m.

Mr. Trump was suspended from Facebook on Jan. 6 after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, and several other tech platforms did likewise including prominent companies such as Twitter, which has enacted a permanent suspension against the former president, and Google-owned YouTube.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in March at an Atlantic Council event that her platform would scrap Mr. Trump’s suspension when it determined the risk of violence had decreased.

Facebook’s decision on Wednesday could affect the timing of other companies’ decisions whether to follow Twitter’s approach to permanently banning Mr. Trump or the YouTube CEO’s pledge to reverse its ban online.

