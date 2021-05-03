SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A northwest Louisiana teacher faces criminal charges over accusations that she pushed a 7-year-old boy to the ground.

Local news outlets report that Melody Harris Moffett, a first-grade teacher at Judson Elementary School in Shreveport, was arrested on April 20. She was booked into jail on a charge of simple battery.

The child’s mother tells KSLA-TV she was not notified by the school about the incident, and didn’t know about it until her son told her that afternoon. Another mother also contacted her saying her child also told her about the incident, the boy’s mother said.

Caddo Parish school district spokesperson Charnae McDonald said the teacher is on administrative leave and the school district is investigating.

While Louisiana state law prohibits Caddo Schools from commenting on individual employees and personnel matters, Caddo believes the safety of every student is of the utmost importance,” McDonald said in a statement. “More importantly, the district does not condone any behavior in which a child may be harmed or put in danger.”

Moffett, 66 could not be reached for comment.

Breka Peoples, a Black Lives Matter activist, said she planned to attend the next Caddo Parish school board meeting on May 18 to voice her concerns.

