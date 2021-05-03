Homicides in the District are up 38% — from 47 killings to 66 — over the same time period last year, and after another bloody weekend of multiple shootings, including the wounding Saturday of a 7-year-old riding a scooter, city officials on Monday outlined plans to address the surge of violence.

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III shared details of his department’s “Summer Crime Prevention Initiative” during a press conference on the city’s growing crime problem.

Mr. Contee said the initiative implements targeted prevention and enforcement strategies in areas across the city “that have traditionally been hit the hardest” by violent crime.

“[The Metropolitan Police Department] is laser-focused on providing these targeted areas with all the available resources and utilizing evidence-based and intelligence-driven strategies to combat crime, while partnering with other law enforcement agencies, community organizations and advocates with a collective goal to reduce crime,” Mr. Contee said.

The focus areas this summer include: Potomac Gardens, Rosedale/Langston Carver, Greenway/Fort Dupont, Marshall Heights/Benning Ridge, Washington Highlands and Douglas/Shipley.

Last year, the department’s focus areas saw a 10% decrease in violent crimes and a 25% decrease in crimes overall, according to police data.

