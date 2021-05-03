LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been fired after his arrest on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Bond has been set at $450,000 for James C. Trahan, 42, of Moss Bluff, formerly a guard at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said she did not know whether Trahan has an attorney who could speak for him.

“I am very disturbed by this incident and sorry for the victim…. Criminal activity will not be tolerated at our department,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in the news release.

Trahan was arrested and fired Sunday, a day after detectives received a complaint alleging that Trahan had been inappropriately touching a girl since she was 6 years old, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing her current age or the duration of the alleged behavior, Vincent said in an email.

“We don’t want to release any possible identifying information about the victim,” she said.

The alleged behavior was continuing at the time of the complaint, Vincent said.

Trahan had been with the department for about 15 years.

“We don’t believe there are any other victims at this time, but the investigation is continuing,” Vincent said.

