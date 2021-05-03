President Biden raised the cap on refugees the U.S. can accept this year to 62,500, more than quadrupling the number his predecessor had set.

The president had been under intense pressure from his political left flank to deliver on this promise after missing on some other promises he’d made to immigrant-rights activists during the campaign.

But he admitted the move was symbolic, and his administration won’t actually be able to admit that many people. Still, he said it was worthwhile as a down payment on U.S. prestige and future refugee admissions.

“It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin,” he said.

Refugees are those facing persecution by their home countries who apply from outside the U.S. for special protections. They are similar to asylum-seekers, who under U.S. law are those applying from within the U.S.

The law requires the president to set a maximum number of refugees the U.S. will admit each year. There is no limit on how many people can apply for asylum.

Former President Trump had steadily ratcheted the refugee cap down from more than 100,000 set by President Obama for 2017 to just 15,000 for 2021. His team said the U.S. had a backlog of asylum cases it needed to work through, and tens of thousands of new cases filed each year.

Mr. Biden, during the campaign, had called that a retreat on America’s responsibilities to the world, and vowed to raise the cap to 125,000 a year.

But with much of the fiscal year already behind him, he’s settling for half that number — and admitting he won’t be able to get there anyway, calling that a “sad truth.”

He also said Monday that getting to his 125,000 goal for 2022 will “still be hard to hit.”

Administration officials have said the machinery of the refugee and asylum systems grew rusty during the Trump years, and needs to be rebuilt.

“We are working quickly to undo the damage of the last four years. It will take some time, but that work is already underway,” Mr. Biden said.

Refugee groups praised the president for the symbolism.

“As leader of the free world, the United States has a moral obligation to address this crisis – it’s incredibly heartening to once again see an administration who takes our nation’s humanitarian responsibilities seriously,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

But Amnesty International USA said Mr. Biden must meet his 62,500 goal for the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

That would be a gargantuan undertaking. As of March 31, or halfway through the fiscal year, just 2,050 admissions had been recorded.

The U.S. would have to admit five times that number, every month, for the rest of the fiscal year.

