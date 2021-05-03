ANTHONY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for trying to stab to death another 18-year-old, authorities said Monday.

Harper County District Judge Galen T. Wood also ordered 18-year-old Brian Sandoval of Anthony to pay the victim $9,390 in restitution, the Kansas attorney general’s office said in a news release.

Sandoval pleaded guilty in March to attempted second-degree murder stemming from the December 2020 attack.

