DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man was killed and a woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a trailer home on Sunday, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the 61-year-old man died at the scene of the fire in Dover.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A 67-year-old woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Chionchio said she was in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. It caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.