PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a man convicted of stalking his ex-wife and two daughters from New Mexico to Oregon after they moved, changed their names, obtained protective orders and guns to protect themselves.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman sentenced Oscar Adrian Marquez Monday to 10 years in prison, describing him as unusually unhinged, unusually obsessed with his victims and manipulative, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Marquez, 47, also was convicted of cyberstalking and three counts of interstate violation of a protective order after a November trial.

When his wife ended the marriage, which she testified at trial was marked by physical and emotional abuse, she said her fear of Marquez didn’t subside. Although they traveled more than 1,000 miles to get away from Marquez and start a new life, it was not enough, prosecutor Ashely R. Cadotte told jurors at trial.

About 11 a.m. on July 29, 2019, she spotted him driving in front of her their new home in Oregon.

Portland police arrested Marquez after he drove by a third time. Inside the car police found gloves and a mask in the driver’s door panel and a replica BB gun under the driver’s seat.

Marquez denied he wanted to threaten anybody, said he didn’t remember passing by the home and was in Portland because he was thinking of starting a tattoo shop, according to his trial testimony.

