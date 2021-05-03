GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - A man who was found dead in a crashed car in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview had been shot, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. Sunday and found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree, police said. Officers found the body of a man who had been driving inside the vehicle and say he had been shot several times. Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, but said he was in his early 20s.

A person of interest in the death was arrested a short distance from the crash scene, police said. Detectives are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.

