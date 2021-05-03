New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that his state was offering free beer as an incentive to get more people vaccinated.

“NEW: We’re launching our “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated,” Mr. Murphy tweeted. “Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer.”

The Democratic governor posted an image listing 13 breweries in New Jersey as participating in the program.

Alongside the booze incentive, Mr. Murphy said the state plans to lessen some coronavirus-related restrictions later this month. The governor tweeted that large indoor venues — seating 1,000 or more people — could increase capacity to 30% on May 19th so long as they maintain six feet of social distancing.

