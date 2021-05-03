ELKTON, Md. (AP) - A Maryland woman charged with setting fire to her home with a person inside is accused of watching it burn from a chair on the front lawn before leaving, authorities say.

The Delaware News Journal reports that witnesses heard a screaming female in the basement of the burning home in Elkton, Maryland, and helped her out of the house.

Gail Metwally, 47, was arrested near the scene on arson and attempted murder charges, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office.

Metwally was one of four residents of the home, and two of them were not home when the fire broke out on Thursday, fire officials said.

Witnesses told investigators that Metwally set multiple fires in the home before she sat in the chair and watched.

Metwally was jailed at the Cecil County Detention Center pending a court hearing.

The home was less than a mile from the Delaware state line.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.