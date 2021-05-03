OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after a car accident and a shootout with a suspect on the city’s northeast side, police said Monday.

Officer Samuel Flowers was responding to a call early Saturday when a vehicle driven by Quinton Edward Pace, 37, crashed into Flowers’ patrol car several times, ultimately disabling both vehicles, police said.

While Flowers was trapped inside his vehicle, police say Pace exited his vehicle with a gun and began firing. Police say Flowers returned fire through his patrol car’s windshield and driver’s side window, wounding Pace, who was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Flowers was also treated for minor injuries suffered in the crash.

Pace was jailed on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm while committing a felony, police said. Jail records don’t indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on Pace’s behalf.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

It is the fourth shooting involving an Oklahoma City police officer this year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.